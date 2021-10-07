German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,936.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 141,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,518,000 after acquiring an additional 144,712 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $42.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,789.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,801.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,436.00 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,639 shares of company stock valued at $419,931,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.