German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 7,363 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 668,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 416,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

