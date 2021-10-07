German American Bancorp Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $577.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $633.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

