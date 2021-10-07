German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 2,404 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

