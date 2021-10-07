GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$49.17 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$25.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.23. The stock has a market cap of C$16.21 billion and a PE ratio of -21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

