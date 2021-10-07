Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

NYSE:GIL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 12,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is -344.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 669.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.