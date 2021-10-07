Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GVDBF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF traded up $11.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4,608.98. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,830.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,483.32. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,724.04 and a 52 week high of $5,337.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

