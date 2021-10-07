Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

GLAD remained flat at $$11.42 during trading on Wednesday. 69,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 46.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

