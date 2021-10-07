Global Ship Lease, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

GSL stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $795.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

