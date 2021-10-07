Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Trading Down 0.9%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 55,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 77,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.