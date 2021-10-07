Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

