Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 12,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,465,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

