Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

