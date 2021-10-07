Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,439,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 23,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

