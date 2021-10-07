Golden Goose Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $623,475.78 and $79,694.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

