Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.05.

GSS stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

