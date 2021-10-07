Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of research firms have commented on GROUF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

