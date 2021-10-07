Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graham by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,606,000 after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 1,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,161,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graham by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 18.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $602.54 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.94.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

