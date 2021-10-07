Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

