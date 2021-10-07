GravityCoin (GXX) Hits Market Cap of $13,855.72

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $13,855.72 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00095027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00132075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,212.83 or 1.00319749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.21 or 0.06615863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,414,297 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

