Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,414,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 140.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

