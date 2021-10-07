Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $400.90 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

