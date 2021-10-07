Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 32.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

