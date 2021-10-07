Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 298 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in RLI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in RLI by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.