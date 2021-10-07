Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 540 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

