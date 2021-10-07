Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42. 764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 469,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Get Green Dot alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 14.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 44.1% during the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 184,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.