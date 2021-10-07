Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,973 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,279. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. The firm has a market cap of $575.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

