Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lowered its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,745,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 962,000 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 10.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 1.57% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $295,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after buying an additional 1,594,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,754,000. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,309. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

