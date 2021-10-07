Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New $6.29 Million Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Agora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of API. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at $6,881,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 361,407 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at about $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 148.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 166.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 140,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 87,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 11,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.