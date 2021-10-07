Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Greif by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Greif by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Greif by 4.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Greif by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

