GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $24.35. 32,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

