Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $434,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.