Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.