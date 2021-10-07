Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

GH opened at $106.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.08.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 610.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 601.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,286,000 after purchasing an additional 457,664 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $21,081,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

