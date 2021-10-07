GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GXO Logistics stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.