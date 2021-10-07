H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

CVE HEO opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$195.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H2O Innovation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

