Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HAIIF stock remained flat at $$3.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Haitian International has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $3.29.

Get Haitian International alerts:

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.