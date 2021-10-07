Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HAIIF stock remained flat at $$3.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Haitian International has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $3.29.
About Haitian International
