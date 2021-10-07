Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $3.49. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 1,282,991 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $105.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 163,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

