Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Hallador Energy stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

