Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 47,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

