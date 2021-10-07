Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 10.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

HNGR opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.56. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

