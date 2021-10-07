Harborview Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Harborview Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $25.32. 54,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,533. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

