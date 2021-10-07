Harborview Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Harborview Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.42. 31,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

