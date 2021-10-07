Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,833,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.92. 7,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,304. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average is $147.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.