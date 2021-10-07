Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
HRGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$40.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.