Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

