Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE:HSC opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.