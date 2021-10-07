Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HWBK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

