HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.27

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.27 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 3299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,738,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

