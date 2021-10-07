Head to Head Comparison: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rafael and Video River Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 123.10 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 14.77 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rafael.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rafael and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Summary

Rafael beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.